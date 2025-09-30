Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Myanmar
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Myanmar on Tuesday morning, following two earlier quakes that shook the nation on Sunday.

According to India's National Center for Seismology (NCS), the 4.7 earthquake struck at a depth of 15 kilometers, and the time was recorded as 6:10:01 IST, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/09/2025 06:10:01 IST, Lat: 24.73 N, Long: 94.63 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS informed in a post on X. 


