Strong earthquake hits Türkiye

5.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Türkiye on Sunday, shaking Istanbul and nearby cities including Izmir and Bursa, Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD)said, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The country's disaster agency reported that the quake occurred at 12:59 p.m. local time (0959 GMT) with an epicenter in the Simav district of Kutahya province.

The earthquake, which was also felt in neighboring provinces, occurred at a depth of 8.46 kilometers (5.2 miles).

Many Istanbul residents reported feeling the tremor on social media. There are no reports of damage or casualties yet.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that teams have begun field surveys following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the Simav district of Kutahya.

“An earthquake measuring 5.4 has struck Simav, Kutahya. The quake was also felt in neighboring provinces.

All teams from AFAD and relevant institutions have begun field surveys. I extend my condolences to our citizens affected by the earthquake,” he said

