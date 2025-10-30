Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits southern Alaska
Photo: Shutterstock
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck southern Alaska on Thursday morning, including the Anchorage area.
The 5.4 quake struck just after 9:30 a.m. Alaska Time and was centered in a remote coastal area about 29 miles southeast of Fox River and about 110 miles south of Anchorage, News.Az reports, citing US media.
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey say the quake was about 12 miles deep.
Shaking was felt in the Anchorage area, but there are no initial reports of any significant damage.
NOAA's National Tsunami Warning Center says there is no risk of tsunami.