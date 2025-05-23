Magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolts Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's Bengkulu Province on Sumatra Island on Friday early morning, damaging around a hundred homes, according to the provincial authority.

"We record at least 100 houses damaged (by the quake), of which less than half suffered from major damages," Governor Helmi Hasan stated here on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Antara.



He confirmed that some residents suffered injuries from the quake, but no casualties were reported.



He remarked that as an initial measure, the Bengkulu authority has provided donations to families whose homes were damaged by the quake, adding that government facilities will be opened for the affected families needing evacuation to safer places.

The governor also pledged to help rebuild homes with significant damage and repair those with minor damage.



"We are waiting for more updates from other residents about damaged houses," he remarked.



Meanwhile, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (Basarnas) Office in Bengkulu reported that at least eight homes in Betungan Village, Bengkulu City, suffered major damage.



"Some 35 homes in the Rafflesia Griya Asri housing complex in Betungan Village were affected by the earthquake, eight of which sustained major damages," Bengkulu Basarnas Office Head Muslikun Sodik revealed.



Sodik also confirmed that the police and military have established shelter camps for residents and remain alert for possible aftershocks.



According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at 2:52 a.m. local time, with its epicenter located 43 km southwest of Bengkulu City in Bengkulu.



The BMKG confirmed that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

