Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off the coast of western Turkey
- 12 Jun 2017 13:02
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122555
- World
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck near the coast of Western Turkey on Monday, a European earthquake monitor said.
The epicenter of the quake was located some 84 km (52 miles) northwest of the Aegean coastal province of Izmir, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on its website, according to AzVision.
