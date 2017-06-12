Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes off the coast of western Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck near the coast of Western Turkey on Monday, a European earthquake monitor said.

The epicenter of the quake was located some 84 km (52 miles) northwest of the Aegean coastal province of Izmir, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on its website, according to AzVision.

News.Az

