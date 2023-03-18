Main reason for the biased document of EP is Azerbaijan's independent policy - MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The report adopted by the European Parliament on Azerbaijan and the draft resolution adopted on the basis of this report are full of slander, defamation, unfair position and nonsense,” member of Parliament of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev told News.az.

“The European Parliament prepares reports on the countries of different regions of the world and also prepared such a report on Azerbaijan and adopted it on March 15. Of course, this report is a very unfair document. Because the fact that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union, the role of Baku in Europa’s energy security, and its importance for Europe from a geostrategic point of view, were ignored in the document, but more provisions against Azerbaijan were voiced,” said the MP.

According to him, the main reason for this biased document of the European Parliament is Azerbaijan's independent policy: "Because the European Parliament is used to being the dictating party in all regions and everyone agrees with their recommendations and policies. However, Azerbaijan is an independent, sovereign country, and does not act by the dictates of any institution or international organization. It has its own independent vision and is not a member of the European Union, is not a member of any military or political blocs. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan chairs the Non-Aligned Movement, and Baku’s independent policy and non-conformist vision annoys the European Parliament."

Tural Ganjaliyev stressed that there are many other biased points in the said resolution: “This document seems to have been prepared by the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Armenian government and accepted by the European Parliament. In the European Parliament, there are forces that defend Armenia's lobbying interests. Unfortunately, Christian bigotry and attempts to use Armenia against Azerbaijan and Turkiye, against other countries in the region are clearly visible. In this report of the European Parliament, slanders were voiced not only against Azerbaijan but also against the fraternal country Turkiye. Allegations have been made against Turkiye to stop unilaterally supporting Azerbaijan. There are absurd ideas and claims that allegedly there were some mercenaries during Turkiye's moral support to Azerbaijan in the 44-day war of 2020. Not satisfied with this, the European Parliament also added the accounts with Iran and Russia in the document related to Azerbaijan. This is unacceptable. Report on Azerbaijan should be included only issues and provisions related to only Azerbaijan itself. In addition, it is a pity that the document contains nonsense claims, such as the fact that Lachin road is closed. That this once again shows how biased the European Parliament is.”

The MP said that in some parts of the document, the important role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of the European Union, and the problem of landmines was mentioned: "However, this is almost incomparable to the numerous slanders and slanders that exist. For example, in the document of the European Parliament, which talks about humanitarian issues, not a single sentence is mentioned about the issue of the disappearance of 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens. This is an indication of bias."

Noting that this document will not be of special importance for Azerbaijan, Tural Ganjaliyev said that the resolution, supported by some members of the European Parliament, is not a unanimous position of the European Parliament: “There are intelligent members in that parliament who are able to assess the issue correctly. Most of them, that is, those MPs who did not support this document, either voted against this document or abstained. These are mostly experienced, pragmatic, intelligent politicians who do not join all these campaigns, brainwashing companies, the campaign of a country like France or the Benelux countries against Azerbaijan. Those members of the European Parliament who support Azerbaijan manage to go against the flow. Strong political groups present in the European Parliament by France put those members under great pressure. In a systematic and organized manner, they impose pressure on these members and thus make it difficult for those deputies. Nevertheless, we continue our work, and in 2024 there will be new elections in the European Parliament, and we hope that the number of these populists in the European Parliament will decrease, and the number of Armenian lovers will decrease.”

News.Az