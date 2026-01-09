Majid Takht Ravanchi: Armenia-Iran strategic partnership document in progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

The preparation of a strategic partnership document between Armenia and Iran is currently underway, according to Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi in an interview with Armenia's First Channel News.

He added that they hope that the document will be signed during the Armenian prime minister's next visit to Tehran, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

In response to the question regarding the unblocking of regional roads, Majid Takht Ravanchi said that Iran has always been in favor of it.

"We have always been in favor of the idea that Armenia is an independent country, a sovereign country, its territorial integrity must be respected, and we support all work being done in this direction.

The unblocking of roads in this sensitive region of the Caucasus is an issue that has always been in the center of our attention, and we are in favor of it. If we want the South Caucasus to become a developed region, because it is beneficial for all countries in the region, then all roads must be unblocked. That is why we have always been and still are in favor of unblocking roads so that the region can develop. But all this must take place within the framework of international laws—respecting the internationally recognized borders, respecting the sovereignty of countries," said the Iranian deputy foreign minister.

News.Az