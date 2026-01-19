Major factory fire breaks out in Tuzla, Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large fire broke out at a factory in Tuzla, Istanbul, authorities reported on Monday. The blaze started for reasons that are not yet clear at a facility on Demokrasi Caddesi in the Orhanli neighborhood.

Firefighters from Tuzla and surrounding districts have been dispatched to control the fire, which is affecting an area of approximately 2 acres, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global.

The factory fire has sent thick black smoke into the sky, prompting ongoing firefighting efforts.

News.Az