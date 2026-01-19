Yandex metrika counter

Major factory fire breaks out in Tuzla, Istanbul

  • Region
  • Share
Major factory fire breaks out in Tuzla, Istanbul
Photo: TRT Haber

A large fire broke out at a factory in Tuzla, Istanbul, authorities reported on Monday. The blaze started for reasons that are not yet clear at a facility on Demokrasi Caddesi in the Orhanli neighborhood.

Firefighters from Tuzla and surrounding districts have been dispatched to control the fire, which is affecting an area of approximately 2 acres, News.Az reports, citing Haber Global.

The factory fire has sent thick black smoke into the sky, prompting ongoing firefighting efforts.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      