Major fire erupts in central London tunnel, prompting emergency response - VIDEO

Emergency services are responding to a major fire in a tunnel in central London.

The London Fire Brigade has deployed ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters to an underground utilities tunnel on Theobalds Road in Holborn, News.Az reports, citing UK media.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Serious Fire going on in Holborn right now pic.twitter.com/YlGsR468L1 — Mark (@ToffeeMark1) November 26, 2025

Roads in the area have been closed and a cordon has been established. Bus routes are being diverted, and the public has been advised to avoid the vicinity.

The brigade’s 999 Control officers have taken 18 calls to the fire and sent crews from Soho, Euston, Shoreditch, Islington, Lambeth and surrounding fire stations to the scene.

Station commander Paul Morgan, who is currently at the scene, said: ‘Crews are currently dealing with a fire affecting the electrical cables in an underground tunnel. This is likely to be a protracted incident.

‘The incident is causing significant disruption in central London, with multiple road closures and a safety cordon in place.

‘Bus routes have been diverted and Londoners are advised to avoid the area where possible.’

