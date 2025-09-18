Major oil spill detected in waters in southern Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An oil spill covering roughly 35,000 square meters has been reported in southern Russia’s Astrakhan region, the local environmental watchdog said on Thursday.

The pollution occurred in the Krivaya Bolda River, located in the Volga River Delta, according to a regional department of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The department confirmed a petroleum spill had polluted 35,258 square meters of water, following reports received earlier in September and a subsequent inspection.

Rosprirodnadzor is working to identify those responsible for the pollution and calculating the environmental damage, the watchdog said, adding that the situation remains under control.

