Major road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, driver’s body reduces to ashes

One person has died after a major road accident in Kotayk Province of Armenia, News.am reports.

On Tuesday, at about 7։10am, the 911 emergency hotline and the traffic police operational management hotline received calls informing that a vehicle was on fire on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway, near Charentsavan town.

It was found out that an SUV had crashed into the rear of a truck that was transporting diesel fuel, shamshyan.com reported.

As a result, the fire had started in the SUV, and it was completely burned down.

Firefighters extinguished the fire but found inside the SUV driver’s body, which was reduced to ashes.

Rescuers removed the dead body from the vehicle by using special equipment.

Also, they found the SUV’s license plates inside the vehicle.

As per the source, this vehicle was rented.

The paramedics who arrived at the scene provided first aid to the truck driver and then took him to hospital.

