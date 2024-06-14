Major wind power plant inaugurates in eastern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian attended the inauguration ceremony, News.Az reports citing Tehran Times.

Mil Nader power plant is equipped with twenty 2.5-megawatt turbines.With the capacity of generating 50-megawatt electricity, Mil Nader Wind Farm is equipped with twenty 2.5-megawatt wind turbines of Type II. The construction operation of the wind power plant started in 2020.As large as about 1,000 hectares, Mil Nader Wind Farm is located in Nimruz County, Northwest of Zabol in Sistan-Baluchestan province.Upon the construction operation of this power plant, more than 250 million liters of water and 30 million liters of diesel will be saved annually with the generation of every 100 megawatts of the renewable energy.According to the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization of Iran (SATBA), it is envisioned that up to 700 megawatts of electricity will be generated in Mil Nader region in the coming years.The development of renewable power plants in Iran has accelerated since the current government administration took office in August 2021.

News.Az