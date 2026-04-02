Malaysia tourism sector warns of rising fuel costs as Middle East tensions squeeze operators

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Malaysia’s tourism industry is facing growing operational strain as rising fuel prices linked to Middle East tensions ripple through the sector, industry representatives have warned.

The Malaysian Tourism Federation said on Thursday that the cost pressures are creating significant challenges for businesses, particularly given the structure of the tourism market, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Long lead contracts limit flexibility

According to federation president Sri Ganesh Michiel, the sector operates on a long lead business model, with travel packages negotiated months in advance under fixed contracts.

This leaves travel agencies unable to adjust prices when unexpected cost increases occur, squeezing margins and threatening profitability.

“Disruptions are creating new challenges for the sector,” he said, noting that companies are struggling to absorb rising operational expenses.

Transport costs drive domino effect

The impact is being felt across the tourism value chain, particularly among transport providers.

Many agencies depend on third party operators such as buses, boats, and ferries, which are now facing higher fuel costs. These operators, in turn, are finding it difficult to maintain services without passing on additional expenses.

The result is a cascading effect across the industry, increasing costs at multiple levels and placing additional strain on tour operators and service providers.

Calls for government intervention

The federation has urged the government to introduce immediate support measures to stabilise the sector.

Proposals include fuel subsidies for transport operators, temporary financial relief mechanisms for travel agencies, and broader short term policies aimed at cushioning the impact of rising costs.

Industry representatives argue that timely intervention is essential to prevent further disruption.

Concerns over competitiveness and demand

The federation warned that without support, Malaysia risks losing its competitive edge as a tourist destination.

Rising costs could lead to reduced service capacity, higher prices for travellers, and potential declines in demand.

There are also concerns that prolonged instability could erode international confidence in Malaysia’s tourism sector, particularly as global travellers become more price sensitive.

Analysts say the situation highlights the vulnerability of tourism dependent economies to external shocks, especially those linked to energy markets and geopolitical tensions.

News.Az