- News
- Tourism Sector
Tag:
Tourism Sector
-
Malaysia’s tourism industry is facing growing operational strain as rising fuel prices linked to Middle East tensions ripple through the sector, industry representatives have warned.02 Apr 2026-22:10
-
-
-
-
Editor's note: Faig Mahmudov is a journalist based in Azerbaijan. The views expressed in this article are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.12 Jan 2026-09:18
-
-
On July 31, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, held a meeting with Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan.31 Jul 2025-18:41
-