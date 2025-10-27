Malaysian premier meets Canadian, South Korean leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark J. Carney and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during the 47th ASEAN summit, concentrating on enhancing economic and strategic cooperation.

Carney’s visit “reflects Canada’s commitment to deeper engagement with ASEAN, especially in economic cooperation and sustainable development,” Anwar said on US social media company Facebook, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

He said the two “agreed to strengthen economic and investment ties,” and explored “new opportunities” in green energy, innovation, and education toward “inclusive and sustainable growth.”

Carney said on US social media company X that “Canadians here at the ASEAN Summit want to build big things at home and around the world.”

Anwar also held a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Kuala Lumpur, where the two discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, defense, infrastructure, smart city development, artificial intelligence (AI), and the digital economy.

"Both sides reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthen Malaysia-Republic of Korea bilateral relations in conjunction with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, building upon the Strategic Partnership established in 2024," Anwar said on X.

Lee plans to “propose an ambitious goal of achieving an annual trade volume of $300 billion between (South) Korea and ASEAN, and launch negotiations to further upgrade the Korea-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement,” according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

In 2006, South Korea and ASEAN signed a Free Trade Agreement covering trade in goods, followed by agreements on services in 2007 and investment in 2009.

