Malaysians eagerly welcome Year of the Horse

Malaysians welcomed the Year of the Horse on Tuesday with great eagerness, with the Spring Festival forming a common platform for the country's diverse population to come together to mark the occasion.

Fireworks boomed all night in Kuala Lumpur and elsewhere in the light of countless red- and gold-colored lanterns and all manner of horse-themed decorations, with Malaysians from all walks of life enjoying the festive atmosphere, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Among those celebrating the new year is Ng Kai Sheng, who said his family decided to hold a traditional reunion dinner after having relied on restaurants in recent years in an effort to strengthen the spirit of togetherness and family.

"We have been holding our dinner in various restaurants in recent years. While it is convenient, there is something missing, so this year we decided to do it the traditional way. We gathered together early, and everyone contributed to cooking, whether mincing ingredients or actually cooking. It is a really different feeling to sit down together and enjoy a meal after working to prepare it together," he said.

For others like Lim Pei Shan, the most important thing to look forward to is the return of relatives from Malaysia and overseas, with the family gathering at a restaurant in Penang state for their reunion dinner.

"Most of us had to travel to get here, and there is a certain nostalgia in gathering at this restaurant that we all used to come to since childhood. Even though we all work outside Penang and some even overseas, we make the effort to return to see each other and share this meal and time together," she said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar extended his greetings for the occasion, expressing hope that the celebrations would be observed in an atmosphere of joy, harmony, and a spirit of unity.

"May this Chinese New Year celebration also bring continued happiness, well-being, and prosperity to our beloved country," he said in a statement.

The Spring Festival is an officially recognized public holiday in Malaysia, being one of the most widely celebrated festivals in the country, reflecting its multicultural population. While rooted in Chinese culture, it is embraced nationally, and non-Chinese Malaysians often participate in "open houses" and celebrations.

