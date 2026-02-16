Yandex metrika counter

Mall fire in Yemen kills one, injures 13 in Marib

At least one person was killed and 13 others were injured after a fire broke out at a shopping mall in Marib Governorate, Yemen, local authorities said.

The blaze started after midnight at the Ibn Al-Hajj Mall and spread to nearby shops on Aden Street in Marib. According to local officials, the fire destroyed the mall and its second-floor warehouses, as well as a neighboring shoe store. A nearby furniture shop was partially damaged, but workers managed to remove goods quickly, helping limit further losses, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Civil defense teams, supported by police forces, extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to other buildings in the area.

Authorities said all injuries were caused by smoke inhalation. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire, while officials urged business owners and residents to follow safety and fire-prevention procedures.

 
 
 

