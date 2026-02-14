Russian drone strike damages home in Odesa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched overnight drone strikes on the Ukrainian city of Odesa on February 14, damaging a residential building and sparking a fire, local authorities said.

According to the head of the Odesa regional military administration, the attack hit one district of the city, damaging a single-story home. Emergency crews and rescue teams were deployed to the scene. Officials said information about possible casualties was still being verified, News.Az reports, citing Serhii Lysak.

The latest strike comes amid continued attacks on Odesa and the surrounding region in recent months, with Russian forces frequently using drones and missiles.

Earlier this week, strikes targeted Odesa’s energy infrastructure, causing significant damage and potentially long repair times. In separate attacks on February 12 and February 9, residential buildings and community infrastructure were also damaged, with fires reported in several locations.

Odesa, a key Black Sea port city, has faced repeated aerial attacks as the war continues, with authorities urging residents to remain alert during air raid warnings.

News.Az