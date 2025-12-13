Mamata apologizes for chaos at Messi event in Kolkata

Fans cheer during an event as part of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata, on December 13, 2025 | Photo Credit: PTI

+ ↺ − 16 px

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has publicly apologized to Lionel Messi and his fans following chaos at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. Fans, unable to catch a glimpse of the football star during his brief half-hour appearance, broke security protocols and vandalized parts of the stadium.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi and all sports lovers for the unfortunate incident,” Banerjee said. She announced the formation of an inquiry committee, led by retired Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, to investigate the events and recommend measures to prevent future incidents, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.



I… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 13, 2025

Messi, visiting India as part of his three-day tour, had unveiled a statue in Kolkata before arriving at the stadium. Despite tickets costing between Rs 3,500 and Rs 14,000, many fans were unable to see him, prompting frustration that escalated into violence. Bottles and chairs were thrown, and parts of the stadium were damaged.

The event, which also saw the absence of Shah Rukh Khan, former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and Banerjee herself due to the chaos, drew criticism from opposition leaders. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala called it a “total embarrassment on an international stage” and blamed “inept Trinamool leaders” for poor planning and security lapses.

Banerjee’s apology and the subsequent inquiry aim to restore confidence ahead of the upcoming elections and prevent similar incidents in the future.

News.Az