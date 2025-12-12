Messi to unveil 21-meter statue of himself in India

Lionel Messi is set to unveil a 21-meter 70-foot) statue of himself in India on Saturday, kicking off a three-day tour that has ignited excitement among fans.

The iron sculpture in Kolkata depicts Messi holding the World Cup aloft and is part of his “GOAT Tour,” which will include visits to four Indian cities and may feature a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For security reasons, the 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami superstar will unveil the statue virtually rather than appearing in person.

In Kolkata, a “Hola Messi” fan zone has been created, featuring a life-sized replica of Messi seated on a throne. The hall also recreates his Miami home, complete with mannequins representing his family.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will also meet Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly during his whirlwind trip to Kolkata.

Ahead of his arrival, Messi said it was an honour to visit India and interact with the fans.

"India is a very special country and I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago -- the fans were fantastic," Messi said in a statement.

"India is a passionate football nation and I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game."

After Kolkata, where Messi will play a short friendly match, he will head to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

In Hyderabad he will attend a concert in his honour and play another friendly.

He is reportedly scheduled to meet Modi in the capital.

Messi won his second consecutive Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player award this week after propelling Inter Miami to the MLS title and leading the league in goals.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain attacker will spearhead Argentina's defence of the World Cup in June-July in North America.

