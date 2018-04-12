Mammadyarov, Lavrov discuss bilateral relations in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a phone conversation on Thursday discussed the work on the documents of the 5th Summit of the Caspian states (Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan).

Oxu.Az reports with reference to TASS the due information was disseminated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

"In the context of the agreements reached at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian states in Moscow on December 5, 2017, the ministers discussed the progress of work on the documents of the Fifth Caspian Summit," the Russian foreign ministry said.

A common opinion was expressed about the importance of the upcoming five-sided summit meeting, which is expected to sign the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. "

The document should regulate the use of reservoir resources between Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan. Its coordination has been going on for several years.

An important step in its final preparation was the summit of the Caspian states in Astrakhan in September 2014, when agreements were reached on the main parameters of the convention. Clarification of details continued within the framework of the working group.

In December 2017, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian states was held in Moscow, following which the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov said that the text of the document is actually ready.

The fifth summit of the Caspian states is planned to be held in 2018 in Kazakhstan, however, exact dates have not yet been determined.

