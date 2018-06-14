Mamuka Bakhtadze named Georgian PM candidate by parliamentary majority

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Finance Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze has recently been named as a candidate for the Prime Minister’s post, which became vacant after Giorgi Kviri

The decision was made at the meeting of the parliamentary majority held today, InterPressNews reported.

According to the Constitution of Georgia, within seven days of the prime minister’s resignation, the president of Georgia has to name a new candidate for Prime Minister, nominated by the Parliamentary Majority. Following to it, the PM’s candidate should name his/her Cabinet of Ministers within seven days. The candidate for prime minister can maintain the previous Cabinet or change some ministers and submit them to the Parliament of Georgia for confirmation. A candidate will need support of at least 76 lawmakers in the 150-seat Parliament to be confirmed as a Prime Minister.

News.Az

