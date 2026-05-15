Inside Rihanna shooting: How she saved A$AP Rocky during gunfire

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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky described a frightening shooting incident at their Los Angeles home to police after gunfire struck an Airstream trailer on their property, according to newly detailed investigative documents.

Authorities say the incident took place on March 8 while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were inside the trailer parked in the driveway. Court records state that Rihanna heard multiple loud impacts before discovering bullet holes in the windshield, News.Az reports, citing San Juan Daily Star.

According to the police report, Rihanna immediately reacted by pushing A$AP Rocky to the ground and warning him that someone was shooting at them. The couple then rushed into the house and alerted family members and staff who were also on the property.

Police later arrested Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, a 35-year-old woman from Florida, who prosecutors accuse of firing multiple rounds from an AR-15-style rifle into the property and a neighboring home. She has been charged with several offenses, including attempted murder.

No injuries were reported during the shooting, despite several people being inside the residence at the time, including the couple’s three children, Rihanna’s mother, household employees, and neighbors nearby.

Investigators said evidence of gunfire was found in several areas of the property, including the trailer, a gate, fencing, and an exterior nursery wall.

The police report also described witness accounts from staff members who allegedly saw a Tesla vehicle near the property shortly before the shooting occurred. Authorities say the suspect was later detained wearing a blond wig.

During questioning, Rihanna reportedly told investigators she had previously experienced stalking incidents and online threats but could not identify any immediate motive connected to the attack.

A court hearing this week addressed questions about the suspect’s mental competency, though the judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to declare her incompetent to stand trial. Further proceedings are scheduled later this month.

News.Az