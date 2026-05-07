Best point and shoot cameras for simple shooting and travel use

Best point and shoot cameras for simple shooting and travel use

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Point and shoot cameras remain popular despite the dominance of smartphones, mainly because they offer better optical zoom, improved image quality, and more control in a compact body.

Modern models are designed to fit easily in a pocket while still delivering strong performance for travel, everyday photography, and casual video use, News.Az reports, citing CNET.

This year’s selections highlight a mix of premium compact cameras, rugged models for outdoor use, and budget-friendly options. Among the top recommendations is the Sony RX100 VII, widely regarded as one of the most advanced pocket cameras thanks to its 1-inch sensor, fast autofocus system, and 4K video recording. It is aimed at users who want near-professional quality in a small form factor.

Another key option frequently highlighted is the Panasonic Lumix ZS200, which stands out for its long zoom range, making it particularly suitable for travel photography where flexibility is important. It combines a compact body with strong optical reach, allowing users to capture both wide landscapes and distant subjects.

For users prioritising durability, rugged point and shoot models such as the OM System Tough TG-7 are designed to withstand water, dust, and impact, making them suitable for outdoor adventures and harsh environments.

Budget-focused users are also catered for with simpler compact cameras like the Kodak Pixpro FZ55, which offers easy operation and basic shooting features at a lower price point, though with more limited performance compared to premium models.

Overall, the guide shows that while smartphones cover everyday photography needs, dedicated point and shoot cameras still offer advantages in zoom capability, image quality, and versatility, especially for travel, action, and specialised shooting situations.

News.Az