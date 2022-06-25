Man charged with terrorism after Norway shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and terrorist acts, after a shooting in the centre of Norway's capital, Oslo, News.az reports citing BBC.

Two people were killed and 21 injured in the attack on a busy nightlife district.

There was gunfire at about 01:00 local time (23:00 GMT) on Saturday, in three locations including a gay bar.

Shots were fired at the London Pub, a popular LGBTQ+ venue, and near the Herr Nilsen jazz club and a takeaway.

Oslo's annual Pride parade was due to be held on Saturday, but has been cancelled following police advice.

"We will soon be proud and visible again, but today, we will share our Pride celebrations from home," a statement on the Oslo Pride website said.

