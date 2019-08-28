Man falls off bus at Armenian gold mine

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person has died this morning after a tragic accident in Armenia's Gegharkunik Province.

At about 8 am local time, local police received a call informing that an unfortunate incident had occurred at the Sotk gold mine.

It was found out that at about 7։50am, the driver had lost control of the bus at the mine for yet unknown reasons. As a result, the passenger - Vardenis resident Gurgen Darbinyan, 32 - had fallen off the vehicle and died on the spot, shamshyan.com reported.

The dead body was taken to the Vardenis morgue. Several examinations have been ordered.

News.Az

News.Az