Man Group shares rise as assets under management reach record $213.9 billion

Shares of Man Group (EMG.L) hit a six-month high on Friday after the hedge fund reported a 22% increase in assets under management (AUM) over the past 12 months, reaching a record $213.9 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $201.7 billion.

The surge was driven by $10 billion in investment performance, a 177% jump from the previous quarter, which accounted for roughly half of the total growth in AUM since Q2 2025. Analysts highlighted that the gains came from broad-based growth across multiple areas, including credit, rather than a single large success, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Man Group’s long-only strategies, which invest in equities and bonds across emerging and developed markets, contributed significantly, adding $4.8 billion in performance and $6.5 billion in new client inflows.

Despite a volatile market this year, hedge funds have seen varied results. Systematic long-only funds have recovered some earlier losses but remain slightly down for the year, while broader hedge fund returns, tracked by research firm PivotalPath, rose over 8% in the first nine months of 2025.

Shares in Man Group rose 2.6% in London, reaching their highest level since early April.

