Sam Fender wins 2025 Mercury Prize

Singer-songwriter Sam Fender has won the 2025 Mercury Music Prize for his third album, People Watching, at a ceremony held at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle — the first time the event has taken place outside London.

The North Shields native beat competition from Pulp, CMAT, and Fontaines DC, among others, to take the coveted award, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fender, 31, called the win “an absolute honour” and celebrated his region, saying, “This region is the best region in the world.”

The independent judging panel, including Jamie Cullum, praised the album for its cohesion, character, and ambition, describing it as “a classic album that will take pride of place in record collections for years to come.”

Hosted by DJ Lauren Laverne, the ceremony featured performances by nominees including FKA Twigs and Martin Carthy. Fender was previously nominated in 2022 for his album Seventeen Going Under.

Founded in 1992, the Mercury Prize recognises the best British or Irish album of the year and is considered a major milestone for artists’ careers, boosting both national and international recognition.

