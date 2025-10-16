Man indicted for starting deadly Palisades Fire, faces up to 45 years in prison

A federal grand jury has indicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, for allegedly starting the Palisades Fire, one of the deadliest wildfires in Los Angeles history. The blaze destroyed thousands of homes and killed 12 people earlier this year.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Rinderknecht faces three federal charges — destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and timber set afire. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in federal prison, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Rinderknecht, a former Los Angeles resident who had been living in Florida, was arrested on October 7, several months after the fire. Prosecutors allege he intentionally ignited vegetation or paper using an open flame in the Pacific Palisades area on January 1, 2025, while working as an Uber driver.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/10/1760592438.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/><div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'>Jonathan Rinderknecht is seen in a photo released by the Department of Justice. Department of Justice</div>

Though firefighters initially contained the small blaze, it continued to smolder and later reignited amid strong winds, evolving into the Palisades Fire, which devastated large parts of Los Angeles County.

Authorities have not identified a clear motive. However, investigators cited digital evidence found in the case — including an AI-generated image from July 2024 that depicted a burning forest and fleeing crowd, allegedly created by Rinderknecht using ChatGPT.

Rinderknecht is expected to appear for arraignment in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles in the coming weeks, officials said.

