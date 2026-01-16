Man killed in crocodile attack in Philippines

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 50-year-old man was found dead on a beach in Balabac town, Palawan province, Philippines, after being attacked by a saltwater crocodile, authorities said Friday.

Chan Alsad, chief of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said that the victim’s body was discovered Friday morning by a search-and-rescue team on a beach in Sebaring, a coastal village in Balabac, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Alsad said the man, a carpenter, had been reported missing since Wednesday after he failed to return home from work.

Balabac, a remote island municipality at the southernmost tip of Palawan, has experienced several crocodile attacks in recent years.

