Crocodile eats a man in Philippines

A man was killed by a crocodile in a mangrove area along a river in the Philippines, the Coast Guard of the country (PCG) said on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The PCG reported that its members immediately launched a search and rescue operation after the victim's companion reported that they were attacked by a crocodile on early Wednesday.

After several hours of searching, they eventually found and retrieved the body of the victim in the mangrove area.

Before the incident, local residents had reported to authorities that they had spotted a crocodile in the area.

Bataraza, located on the southernmost tip of Palawan Island, is known for having wild crocodiles roaming in its waters.

