Man kills brother in Armenia's Aragatsotn province

A man killed his brother in Armenia's Aragatsotn province on the Nor Artik-Bagravan motorway.

According to the police, a resident of Aragatsavan village, Zhirayr Nazaretyan (born in 1970), and his brother Ghevond Nazaretyan (born in 1973) had argued over domestic issues in a car on the Nor Artik-Bagravan motorway yesterday, and Zhirayr Nazaretyan had stabbed his brother, who later died.

Zhirayr Nazaretyan was detained by police, he confessed to the murder and was arrested, News.am reported.

A criminal case has been filed into this incident. An investigation is underway.

News.Az


