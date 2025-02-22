Man seriously injured in knife attack near Berlin Holocaust Memorial

A man has been seriously injured in a knife attack near Berlin's Holocaust memorial.

The incident took place at around 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT), police said on X, adding that investigations into what happened "are ongoing", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Images showed emergency vehicles and armed police lined along one side of the memorial site. Officers cordoned off the site and were searching the area.

The victim - a 30-year-old Spanish tourist - has been transported to hospital with wounds not thought to be life threatening.

Police have arrested a male suspect. It is not clear whether the attacker was known to the victim.

They also said they did not know what the weapon was.

Many officers have been deployed to the area in the aftermath, with a police statement on X saying there are also rescue workers on site "caring for several people who witnessed the events".

The attack appears to have taken place on the northern side of the memorial - opposite which sits the US Embassy.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, which covers 19,000 sq metres, is described as being Germany's central Holocaust memorial.

Hours after the attack in the German capital, Swedish police said they had apprehended three men near the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, on suspicion of preparing to commit violent crime.

"We are unable to comment on the potential motive," police spokesperson Susanna Rinaldo told the Reuters news agency.

There has been no suggestion that the attack in Berlin and arrests in Stockholm are linked.

The stabbing comes just days before federal elections are held in Germany.