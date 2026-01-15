Man shot in leg by federal agent during Minneapolis arrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

A federal law enforcement officer shot a man in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a snow shovel and a broom handle during an attempted arrest, U.S. officials said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, officers were carrying out a “targeted” traffic stop at about 6:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday involving a person from Venezuela who was in the United States illegally, News.Az reports, citing ABC.

The man attempted to flee in his vehicle, crashed into a parked car and then ran away on foot.

When the officer pursued him on foot and tried to make the arrest, the man allegedly resisted and began to assault the officer, officials said.

During the struggle, two other people came out of a nearby apartment and attacked the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle.

As the situation escalated and the original suspect also began attacking the officer, the federal law enforcement official fired a defensive shot, striking the man in the leg, DHS said.

After the shooting, all three individuals ran back into the apartment building and barricaded themselves inside before being taken into custody, officials added.

Both the officer and the man who was shot were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the two others are in custody, according to DHS.

The City of Minneapolis said on X that the man shot was in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We understand there is anger. We ask the public to remain calm," it said.

"The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] leave the city and state immediately.

"We stand by our immigrant and refugee communities — know that you have our full support."

Smoke filled the street near the site of the shooting on Wednesday night as federal officers and protesters squared off.

A group of officers wearing gas masks and helmets fired tear gas and grenades into a small crowd while protesters threw snowballs and chanted, "Our streets".

The shooting took place about 7.2 kilometres north of where an immigration agent fatally shot Renee Good in the head on January 7 as she drove away.

