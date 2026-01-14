Yandex metrika counter

Tensions flare again in Minnesota as agents, protesters clash - VIDEO
Federal officers deployed tear gas and sprayed an eye irritant at activists on Tuesday during another day of intense confrontations in Minneapolis, while students miles away staged a walkout from a suburban school to protest the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement actions.

At the same time, the repercussions from the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a U.S. immigration agent have reached the local U.S. Attorney’s Office, News.Az reports, citing AP.

According to people familiar with the situation, at least five prosecutors have resigned amid controversy over how the U.S. Justice Department is managing the investigation.

In a separate development, a Justice Department official said Wednesday that there is no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation.

The FBI’s investigation into the death of Renee Good is ongoing.

Tensions between federal agents and members of the public continue to simmer, six days after Good was shot in the head while driving away in her Honda Pilot. At one scene near the site of her death, clouds of gas filled a Minneapolis street. A man scrubbed his eyes with snow and cried out for help after federal agents in a Jeep sprayed an orange irritant and then drove off.

The confrontation underscores ongoing public outrage and unrest in Minneapolis as demonstrations continue in response to both federal immigration enforcement and the deadly encounter that sparked them.


