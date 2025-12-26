Yandex metrika counter

Man stabs three women on Paris metro

Creator: STEPHANIE LECOCQ | Credit: REUTERS

On Friday, an attacker, who is still on the run, stabbed and injured three women in the Paris metro, the organization overseeing the network told AFPNews.Az reports.

The attacks happened at three different stations in the centre of the capital between 4:15 pm (1515 GMT) and 4:45 pm, including Opera, Arts et Metiers next to the Marais, and Republique, said the RATP.

“The attacker has fled,” it added.


News.Az 

