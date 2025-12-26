Man stabs three women on Paris metro

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, an attacker, who is still on the run, stabbed and injured three women in the Paris metro, the organization overseeing the network told AFP, News.Az reports.

The attacks happened at three different stations in the centre of the capital between 4:15 pm (1515 GMT) and 4:45 pm, including Opera, Arts et Metiers next to the Marais, and Republique, said the RATP.

“The attacker has fled,” it added.

News.Az