A 69-year-old security guard was attacked by a bear inside a public restroom near JR Numata Station in Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, in the early hours of Friday, police said. The man suffered minor abrasions to his right leg but managed to fight back, kicking the 1-1.5 meter-long bear, which then fled. He reported the incident at a nearby police box around 1:20 a.m.

Train station operations had already ended when the attack occurred, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

Japan has seen a rise in bear encounters amid a shortage of natural food sources, with 197 people reported injured between April and October, nearing the annual record of 219 in fiscal 2023, according to preliminary Environment Ministry figures. In response to the surge, Japan’s National Police Agency recently revised rules to allow officers to use rifles to neutralize bears threatening humans.

