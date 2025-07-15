Man Utd receive €10m windfall as Alvaro Carreras joins Real Madrid

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United have received €10 million from Benfica following Alvaro Carreras' transfer to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid officially signed the 22-year-old left-back on Monday, with Carreras putting pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 30, 2031, News.Az reports, citing Fabrizio Romano.

The move marks a return to Madrid for the Spaniard, who originally joined the club’s youth academy from Deportivo La Coruna at age 14.

Carreras departed Real Madrid for Manchester United in 2020 but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side. He was named Man United’s Best Under-23 Player for the 2021–22 season, yet struggled to break into the first team and was loaned to Granada, where his progress stalled.

It was only after a permanent switch to Benfica in 2024 that Carreras' career gained momentum, eventually leading to his high-profile return to Spain. United’s €10 million windfall comes as part of a sell-on clause agreed during his transfer to the Portuguese club.

News.Az