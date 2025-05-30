Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes considers shock move to Al-Hilal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly weighing up a potential exit from Manchester United as early as next week, with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal leading the race for his signature.

Fernandes' representatives are said to have met Al-Hilal officials in the past few days for further discussions about a move that would allow the 30-year-old to take part in the forthcoming Club World Cup, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

The issue has been the topic of conversation on United's current tour of Asia.

While Fernandes has remained focused and continues to take his responsibilities as captain seriously, he has offered no guarantees about his future, which has led to some thinking he is ready to leave.

Manchester United are said to be relaxed about the situation.

While head coach Ruben Amorim has previously said he wants Fernandes – who earlier this month was crowned the club's player of the year for a joint record fourth time – to stay at Old Trafford, he also knows a rumoured £80m transfer fee might be the best way of being able to reshape his squad.

Asked about the present situation on the club's current post-season trip to Asia, Amorim said: "We talk about this many times.

"You can see by his performances. You can see by his leadership. You can see the passion he has for the game. In difficult moments Bruno is the guy who takes responsibility. He should do because he is the captain."

Fernandes is expected to be involved in United's game against Hong Kong on Friday (13:00 BST kick-off).

Al-Hilal have been keen to make a statement signing ahead of a Club World Cup campaign where they will face Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg and Mexican side Pachuca in the group phase.

Fernandes signed a contract extension to 2027, with the option of a further year, in August last year.

He is one of United's highest-paid players - and it is thought the Saudi offer would more than double his earnings if he chooses to accept it.

He finished clear top scorer with 19 goals in the season just ended, with many observers feeling United would have been in serious danger of getting relegated without him.

