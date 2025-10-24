Man with knife arrested near U.S. embassy in Tokyo ahead of Trump visit

A man wielding a knife was arrested near the U.S. embassy in Tokyo on Friday. A riot policeman was injured, though the severity of the injuries has not been confirmed, according to police sources.

Authorities have not disclosed the motive behind the attack. The incident occurred just days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s official visit to Japan, scheduled from October 27 to 29. During his trip, Trump is expected to meet Emperor Naruhito and newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has mobilized up to 18,000 additional personnel to ensure security during the president’s visit, Kyodo News reported earlier this week.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine the suspect’s intentions and whether the attack was linked to the upcoming U.S. diplomatic visit.

News.Az