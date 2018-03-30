Yandex metrika counter

Manat grows to euro, weakens to ruble and lira

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has announced the exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to foreign currencies.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan announced the euro for 30 March at the level of AZN 2.0933 (March 29 - AZN 2.0962), the US dollar at AZN 1.70 (stays unchanged), the Russian ruble at AZN 0.0297 (AZN 0.0295) and the Turkish lira at AZN 0.4308 (AZN 0.4241).

