Manchester City claims controversial 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City secured a contentious 95th-minute winner to overcome a resilient Wolverhampton Wanderers side, winning 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Molineux.

Josko Gvardiol's excellent strike from outside the area ensured the Cityzens went into half-time on level terms after Jorgen Strand Larsen had handed Wolves the lead in the seventh minute, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. After a frustrating second half for the Premier League champions, John Stones' late header earned them all three points despite Wolves believing the goal should have been ruled out for offside.Few inside Molineux harboured expectations of a positive result ahead of kick-off with the champions but an early goal from Strand Larsen drastically altered the mood among the home supporters. A slick move punished some apathetic Man City defending, with Nelson Semedo's excellent cross turned home from close range.The Wolves lead almost vanished within a minute of the restart but an exquisite save from Jose Sa denied his compatriot Bernardo Silva an equaliser. The Portuguese threatened to provide a leveller shortly afterwards but his header flew over the crossbar.Wolves were quick to cause Man City problems with several swift counter-attacks and Semedo had a glorious opportunity to double the home side's advantage. A sweeping move resulted in Matheus Cunha setting the right-back through on goal but his poked effort was smothered by the onrushing Ederson.The odd foray forward offered Wolves some respite but Man City's territorial dominance and individual quality eventually broke the Old Gold's resistance. It was a wonder strike from left-back Gvardiol that undid Wolves' hard work, the Croatian cutting in on his weaker right foot and planting a beautiful effort into Sa's top corner.Man City aggressively pursued a second goal before the break and Wolves had Sa to thank on the stroke of half-time. Savinho's low drive came through a sea of gold shirts but the goalkeeper produced a strong hand to prevent the Brazilian's effort finding the bottom corner.The Premier League champions boasted 79% possession during the first half and the pattern of the match continued after the restart. But for all their dominance it was another long-range shot from a defender that came closest to putting Man City ahead shortly after the break, with Ruben Dias' strike not quite powerful or accurate enough to beat Sa.Wolves still offered a threat when possession turned over with Cunha curling wide from 20 yards and Carlos Forbs' miscued cross almost finding goalscorer Strand Larsen unmarked at the far post with the goal gaping.Wolves' stubborn defensive display appeared to have earned them a hard-fought point but Stones' stoppage-time header broke their hearts. The Man City defender rose highest from a corner to provide the winner but the goal was quickly ruled out for offside by the assistant referee.Bernardo Silva was in an offside position and was competing with goalkeeper Sa for the ball, with referee Stuart Attwell sent to the monitor to review the strike. The referee then controversially reversed the on-field decision as Man City secured an important victory to take full advantage of Arsenal's defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

