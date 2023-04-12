Manchester City hammer Bayern Munich 3-0 in Champions League quarterfinal 1st leg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester City thrashed Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Citizens got the lead with Rodri's classy screamer in the 27th minute at Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo Silva's header in the 70th minute made it 2-0 for the Manchester side.

Seven minutes later, Norwegian star Erling Haaland scored the third goal for the hosts with his volley.

Manchester City, which put on a dominating display for its fans throughout the match, clinched a vital home win in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Italian Serie A side Inter Milan meanwhile defeated Portuguese club Benfica 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella brought the lead to the Italian side in the 51st minute at Estadio da Luz.

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku's penalty goal in the 82nd minute determined the final score.

Inter Milan got an important away win in the quarterfinals first leg.

The return quarterfinal matches will be held on April 19.

Real Madrid will host Chelsea while AC Milan will take on Napoli in the other Champions League quarterfinal matches on Wednesday.

