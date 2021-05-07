Manchester United to face Villarreal in UEFA Europa League final
Manchester United will face Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final in Poland on May 26, according to Anadolu Agency.
The Red Devils reached the final with an 8-5 win on aggregate after a 3-2 loss Thursday to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the semifinal second leg match.
Villarreal have qualified for the final of a major European Cup for the first time in the club's history after eliminating Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate in the semifinal.
The venue of this year's final, Gdansk Stadium, located on Poland's Baltic coast, has a 41,620 seating capacity.
But Polish authorities confirmed to UEFA that a capacity of 25% of the stadium or up to 9,500 spectators will be permitted due to the coronavirus pandemic.