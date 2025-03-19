March 29 partial solar eclipse: What to know

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 29, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun, partially blocking its light and casting a shadow over parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

The central part of the Moon’s shadow, where the Sun would appear completely blocked, misses Earth, so no one will be able to see a total solar eclipse this time, News.Az reports, citing NASA.

Viewers will see a partial solar eclipse in sections of North America, Europe, Africa, northern Asia, small parts of South America, throughout Greenland and Iceland, as well as much of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans.



In much of the Americas, including the northeastern United States, the partial solar eclipse will already be in progress during sunrise. In western Europe and northwestern Africa, the eclipse will begin in the mid- to late morning. In eastern Europe and northern Asia, most or all of the eclipse will occur in the afternoon or early evening.

A map shows where the March 29, 2025, eclipse can be seen. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

About the Map

This will be a partial solar eclipse for everyone in the Moon’s shadow.

The curved, yellow lines on this map show the percentage of the Sun that will be covered by the Moon during the maximum of the eclipse at those locations.

The green lines show when the maximum eclipse will occur at locations along those lines.

Times are written in UTC or Coordinated Universal Time. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) is 4 hours behind UTC, so 10:30 UTC is 6:30 a.m. EDT.

The orange loops are sunrise and sunset lines. The loop at the western (left) end of the path is the sunrise line. The left half of that loop shows where the eclipse ends at sunrise, while the right half shows where the eclipse begins at sunrise. On the eastern loop, the left side shows where the eclipse ends at sunset, and the right half shows where the eclipse begins at sunset. The blue lines show where maximum eclipse occurs at sunrise or sunset.

The Moon is seen passing in front of the Sun during a partial solar eclipse from NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, on April 8, 2024. NASA/Ryan Hill

What to Expect

The eclipse on March 29, 2025, will be a partial solar eclipse. This type of eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not perfectly lined up. The Moon will block only part of the Sun, causing the Sun to appear like a crescent or like a piece has been taken out of it.

Because the Sun is never completely covered, observers must use proper eye protection at all times while watching this eclipse.

Safety

During a partial solar eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection.

When watching a partial solar eclipse directly with your eyes, you must look through safe solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun. Safe solar viewers are thousands of times darker and ought to comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard. NASA does not approve any particular brand of solar viewers. Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury. A special-purpose solar filter must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens, or other optics to observe the Sun safely. If you don’t have eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer, you can use an indirect viewing method, which does not involve looking directly at the Sun. One way is to use a pinhole projector, which has a small opening (for example, a hole punched in an index card) and projects an image of the Sun onto a nearby surface. With the Sun at your back, you can then safely view the projected image. Do NOT look at the Sun through the pinhole! Leaves on trees act as natural pinholes, projecting the shape of the eclipse onto the surface beneath them. Did You Know? During partial solar eclipses, or any day, even when there's no eclipse at all, you can sometimes see sunspots on the Sun while wearing eclipse glasses or using safe solar filters.

News.Az