Marco Rubio arrives in Israel as 12 more children are killed in Gaza

Israel’s intensified assault on Gaza City has forced thousands of residents to flee their homes, with 12 more children reported killed today, News.Az reports citing the Channel 4. The violence came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel, the Trump administration angry about Israel’s attack on Hamas in Qatar last week.

His visit is still being seen as a show of support for Israel – but now tempered by that missile strike on Qatar.

