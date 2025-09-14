The violence came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Israel, the Trump administration angry about Israel’s attack on Hamas in Qatar last week.
Marco Rubio arrives in Israel as 12 more children are killed in Gaza
His visit is still being seen as a show of support for Israel – but now tempered by that missile strike on Qatar.