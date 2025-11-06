Maresca: Qarabağ match was 'a tough night' for Chelsea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has described his side’s Champions League group stage match against Qarabağ as “a tough night”, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“We had injured players in the squad. We tried to set up the formation properly on the pitch. We started the match well and even scored a goal. Unfortunately, we then conceded two goals. We made some changes in the second half. Our team plays a match every three days. It was a tough night for us. To be honest, we conceded poor goals,” Maresca said at a post-match press conference.

He praised the Aghdam side’s performance, calling Qarabağ a strong opponent.

“I have said before that Qarabağ are a good team. It was difficult for us to play against them. In the Champions League, you have to be ready for any result,” he added.

Maresca also noted the atmosphere created by Qarabağ fans at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium.

“There was a very good atmosphere in the stadium. We wanted to win, but it didn’t happen. We will regroup and aim to win our next matches,” he said.

The Qarabağ–Chelsea match in Baku on Wednesday evening ended in a 2–2 draw.

