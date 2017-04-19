Yandex metrika counter

Margvelashvili and Zarif discuss cooperation between Georgia and Iran

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed issues of mutual interest at the meeting in Tbilisi.

The two sides underlined necessity to expand cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister also met his Georgian counterpart, minister of economy and sustainable development, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and attended joint economy meeting, IRNA reported.

Zarif said that the most important axes for cooperation are transit, industry, education and cooperation in international organizations and regional issues.

