Mariners reacquire Eugenio Suarez in trade with Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners are bringing back a familiar face, finalizing a trade late Wednesday to reacquire third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to sources confirmed by The Seattle Times.

Suárez, 34, was one of the most sought-after hitters ahead of the MLB trade deadline. His return strengthens a Mariners lineup now seen as one of the deepest in the American League, aligning with president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto’s pledge to make a serious postseason push, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In exchange, Seattle is sending three prospects to Arizona: first baseman Tyler Locklear and right-handed relievers Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos. None of them are among the Mariners’ Top 10 prospects, per Baseball America.

Suárez, a free agent after the 2025 season, is having a standout year with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs—tied for the MLB lead in RBIs with Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. His 36 homers also mark the most ever by a player traded midseason, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

“Super excited. It’s a great move,” said Raleigh. “Obviously, we know how great a guy he is and how great he’s playing this year. Great, great add.”

This marks the second trade in a week between the Mariners and Diamondbacks. Seattle also acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from Arizona and picked up left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from Pittsburgh earlier Wednesday.

Suárez was briefly sidelined after being hit by a pitch on Monday but returned Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a double against Detroit. His leadership and "Good Vibes Only" personality made him a clubhouse favorite during his previous two-season stint with the Mariners (2022–23), when he led the team with 31 home runs in 2022.

The Mariners traded Suárez to Arizona in November 2023 in a cost-cutting move, saving about $11 million. Now, with roughly $4.8 million left on his 2025 salary, Seattle is betting on his resurgence to fuel a postseason run.

