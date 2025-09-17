Suspect sought after car rams FBI gate in Pittsburgh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Pennsylvania man allegedly drove his car into a metal gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early Wednesday in what federal officials described as an intentional act, calling it a potential “act of terror.” The suspect, Donald Henson of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, remains at large and is considered potentially dangerous.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said the incident occurred at around 2:40 a.m. Henson allegedly drove at a high rate of speed toward the main entrance gate. “This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully no one was hurt, but we are going to exhaust every ability we have under federal law to find, apprehend and prosecute this subject to the fullest extent,” Giordano said, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Officials noted that there was “some vulgarity” scrawled on the side of Henson’s vehicle, with a possible reference to suicide, though the full details were unclear. After the crash, Henson reportedly exited the car, retrieved an American flag from the trunk, and placed it on the gate before fleeing the scene. It is not immediately known if he was armed.

The FBI confirmed that Henson is the registered owner of the vehicle and identified him using surveillance footage and his driver’s license photo. Henson is a former military member and may have been experiencing mental health issues at the time of the incident.

Local authorities said officers responded to the 3300 block of E. Carson Street around 3 a.m. for a reported vehicle collision. The FBI is leading the ongoing investigation and is coordinating with the local U.S. Attorney’s Office to draft a complaint against Henson.

Giordano added that Henson had recently visited the FBI Pittsburgh office to make a complaint, though no federal crime was found during that visit.

